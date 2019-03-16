FM: Latvia is interested in working with Azerbaijan on transport connections

By Trend:

Latvia is interested in working together with Azerbaijan on land transport connections, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia Edgars Rink?vi?s said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

"Transit is an important part of Latvia’s economy. Together with related industries, it accounts for 3 percent of our GDP. Recognizing the sector’s importance, Latvia is constantly working to upgrade its capacity and offer better services to our partners. Improvement of transport networks and infrastructure is also a priority for the European Union’s Eastern Partnership policy, which we actively support," said the foreign minister.

He noted that Latvia is interested in working together with Azerbaijan on land transport connections between Asia, Central Asia, the Black Sea countries and Northern Europe.

"As we see it, there are two important international transport corridors passing through Azerbaijan: the North-South International Corridor, eventually with a connection to the Baltic Sea region; and the Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA), which is a part of the New Silk Road and creates a strategic link between the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea," said Rink?vi?s.

Therefore, according to the minister, Azerbaijan is an important partner to Latvia in the development of new transport routes in Eurasia.

Latvia and Azerbaijan have common interests in the railway and port infrastructure, and both countries benefit from this cooperation, he added.