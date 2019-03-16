Growth of tourist flow to Azerbaijan shows development of tourism – PM

By Trend





The growth of tourist flow to Azerbaijan shows the development of the tourism sector, Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said.

He was speaking at the Azerbaijani parliament with a report on the results of the work of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2018, Trend reports March 15.

Mammadov reminded that last year in Azerbaijan great attention was paid to the development of healthcare, strengthening the material and technical base of medical institutions, providing them with modern equipment, as well as repair and construction work was carried out in 47 medical institutions.

The prime minister also noted the development of the tourism sector.

“The number of tourists who arrived in Azerbaijan last year reached 2.8 million people, which indicates the development of this sphere,” he said.

He added that last year Azerbaijani athletes achieved great success.

“Fifty-eight international competitions were held in Azerbaijan last year,” he said. “Our athletes participated in 236 international tournaments, they won 753 medals, including 263 gold medals.”

Mammadov stressed that work will be carried out to improve the business environment in Azerbaijan.

“In the Doing Business report, Azerbaijan has risen by 32 positions, taking a leading position among the CIS countries,” he said.

He added that last year 1.7 billion manats were allocated for the road infrastructure in the country.

“Last year, 2,000 kilometers of roads were overhauled and 14 kilometers of the Lyaki-Gabala railway have already been built,” he said.

Mammadov added that last year Azerbaijan also acquired two planes.