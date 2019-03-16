PM: Work carried out to increase military-industrial potential of Azerbaijan

By Trend





In 2018, under the leadership of Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, purposeful work was carried out to increase the country's military-industrial potential, improve the army-building, provide the armed forces with modern military equipment, weapons and ammunition, and raise the fighting spirit of the personnel, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov said, speaking in the country's parliament with a report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2018, Trend reports.

Mammadov noted that the focus was on equipping the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the latest military equipment, including the Polonez and Lora long-range missile systems, with air defense systems against ballistic missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and other military equipment.

"A clear proof of this is the demonstration of military equipment in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces at two solemn military parades held in Baku. Thanks to the successful military operation of the Azerbaijani army in the Sharur district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic last May, strategic heights were taken, and the settlement of Gunnut, which was controlled by Armenian armed forces since 1992, was liberated," he said.

The prime minister stressed that last year the enterprises in the defense industry produced up to 1,200 types of products worth 250 million manats.

"Last year, various segments of society transferred 8.4 million manats to the Armed Forces Relief Fund and the total assets of the Fund amounted to 96.8 million manats," he added.