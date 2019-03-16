TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan significantly increases oil exports

15 March 2019 [17:35] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


In January-February 2019, Azerbaijan exported 5.78 million tons of oil, which is 58 percent more than in the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee of the country.

The total value of exports amounted to $2.6 billion (an increase of 42.5 percent over a year).

Also during the reported period, Azerbaijan exported almost 92,570 tons of oil products worth $48.5 million. Over a year, these figures decreased by 2.3 times and 2.2 times, respectively. The share of oil products in the country's exports is 1.54 percent.

In just two months, the volume of Azerbaijan's exports amounted to $ 3.15 billion in total, which is over 42 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

