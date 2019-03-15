Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to auction manat bonds

By Trend





An auction for placement of 15 million manats worth mid-term bonds of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance will be held at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 19, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Some 1.5 million securities at a par value of 100 manats each and a maturity period of 1,092 days will be put up for the auction.

The interest rate will be 9 percent per annum. Interest payments during the circulation period will be made six times.

The maturity date for the bonds is March 15, 2022.

Azerbaijani investment company PASHA Capital is the underwriter of the issuance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 14)