Azerbaijan awarded at Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The 26th Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (MITT), the largest meeting of companies and specialists representing tourism services, with travel agencies and tourists, was held in the Moscow Expocentre.

Azerbaijani tourism potential and new tourism products were presented at MITT 2019 tourism fair in the Russian capital on March 12-14.

Azerbaijan has successfully participated in the MITT-2019 exhibition and was awarded by the organizers in the nomination "The Best Presentation of the Tourist Destination".

Exhibitors and visitors showed great interest to the UEFA Europa League Final Cup, which will be held in Baku in May 2019, State Tourism Agency told AZERTAC.

The stand of Azerbaijan at all international exhibitions is designed in accordance with the new logo and brand concept starting from the World Travel Market (WTM 2018) held in London, in November 2018. At the beginning of the year, the stand of Azerbaijan was awarded in the nomination "The Best Organized Stand" at EMITT 2019.

More than 24 companies and hotels representing our country participated in the exhibition with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board.

On the stand designed for the new tourism brand, video clips are displayed, printed materials were distributed.

For the first time within the framework of the exhibition, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan organized its presentation on the final match of the 2018-2019 Europa League in Baku.

Guests were informed about the most diverse tours, including "Silk Road Tour", "Wine Tour", "Weekend Tour", "Gastronomic Tour", "Medical Tour" and other travel, hotels, recreation zones.

Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, who participated in the exhibition with representatives of a number of major tourism companies and state officials, was interviewed by Russian "Russia" channel, inviting Russian tourists to Azerbaijan and calling them to look at Azerbaijan once more.

Speaking at the opening of the Azerbaijan stand, Fuad Naghiyev noted that Russia is one of the most important participants of the Azerbaijani tourism market, and the number of Russian tourists coming to our country has grown every year.

Fuad Nagiyev held meetings with representatives of Turkey, Israel and Russia, as well as partners from the North Caucasus and discussed cooperation plans.

Representative of the Azerbaijani tourism office in Russia Kira Vekshina noted that the number of Russian tourism operators, which are interested in Azerbaijan, is increasing.

“We provide information to Russian tourists about the increasing tourism potential of Azerbaijan since the beginning of the year and the interesting options for travel and rest during all seasons in Azerbaijan. I am sure that such exhibitions play a positive role not only in Russia, but also in attracting tourists from all over the world,” she added.

The exhibition, which has been held for 26 years, serves as a platform for communication with key stakeholders in the tourism industry and for B2B format meetings. Every year, the exhibition brings together the best representatives of the tourist business in Russia and around the world. This is where leading market players demonstrate their new programs and key areas on the eve of the tourist season.

More than 1800 companies from 54 countries of the world took part in the 2019 exhibition. The biggest expositions are on display in Greece, Italy and Israel this year. Qatar, Lebanon, Nicaragua, Cambodia, Tanzania, Mongolia and Indonesia are represented at MITT for the first time. Bahrain became a partner country this year.

Azerbaijan has been participating in this exhibition since 2002. Russia holds the largest share in the tourism market of Azerbaijan and ranks in the top places in the number of foreign visitors. Over 850,000 Russian citizens visited Azerbaijan last year. The official tourism office of Azerbaijan, which started operating in December last year, will play an important role in promoting the tourism potential of our country.



