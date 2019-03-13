Direct flight from Baku to Samara to be launched

By Azernews





Ural Airlines launches flights on the route Samara-Baku-Samara starting from April 5, 2019, Report informs with reference to the website of the airline.

It is noted that direct flights will be operated on the Airbus A320 every Friday. The minimum rate will be from 97 euros in one way flight (including all fees).

The flights will be operated according to the following schedule: departure time from Samara at 13:10, arrival in Baku at 15:45 and in the opposite direction - departure from Baku at 16:45, arrival in Samara at 19:10.

Baku increasingly spreads its flight map over the world. The Turkish Pegasus Airlines is expected to launch direct Ankara-Baku flights from March 15.

Azerbaijan’s low-cost airline Buta Airways announced another new destination in Russia. Starting from May 12, the Airline will launch direct flights from Baku to Ufa. Flights will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Buta Airways will also launch direct flights from Baku to two more cities of Ukraine - Odessa and Kharkiv. Flights to Odessa will be operated starting from May 16 this year on Thursdays and Sundays, while to Kharkiv – starting from May 3 on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Romanian airline company TAROM will launch Bucharest-Baku direct flights, starting from April 3, 2019.

Moreover, the first direct flight was launched from the capital of Azerbaijan Baku to Sofia at the beginning of 2018 year.

In addition, several new charter flights were opened in 2018. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) launched the first flight on the Baku-Geneva route as part of a joint charter program in 2018.

Another charter flight Baku - Sharm El Sheikh was opened during the winter season of the last year and will last till the 4th of April.

They are carried out by Pasha Holidays and Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

According to the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, 21 airlines are represented in the country’s market, namely, ATA Airlines, Montenegro Airlines, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar Airlines, Ir Aero, Al-Naser Airlines, Pobeda Airlines, SalamAir, Komiavaiatrans, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Wataniya Airways, Mahan Air, Taban Air, Israir, Arkia Israel Airlines, Flynas, Gulf Air, Nordavia Regional Airlines, Pegasus Airlines.

The Heydar Aliyev International Airport set a new record for passenger traffic volume - last year it served a total of 4.43 million passengers. This is 9 percent higher than in 2017.

In 2018, base airlines of the Airport - AZAL and Buta Airways carried 1.89 million and 442,000 passengers, respectively.

A total of 3.81 million passengers were carried on international flights and 620,000 passengers on regional flights.

As many as 33.4 percent of total number of international passengers accounted for AZAL, 11.6 percent for Buta Airways, 55 percent – international airlines.