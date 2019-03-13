Opening new Azerbaijani business facilities in Russia to strengthen bilateral trade

By Trend





Russia isn’t just the main trade partner, but the main historical partner of Azerbaijan, and that’s why non-oil products are mainly exported to this country, Counselor of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia on Economic Affairs Shovgi Mehdizade said.

He was speaking at the business seminar “Azerbaijan on Way to Implement Investment Projects: Possibilities of Gazprombank.”

He noted that Russia’s major export destinations are also connected with Azerbaijan, and this is natural.

Mehdizade noted that any initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral ties should be supported through the organization of similar venues for discussion.

“Azerbaijani companies are making serious investments in Russian economy,” he added. “For example, Azerbaijani companies are the main foreign investors in Russia’s Stavropol. At the same time, Azerbaijani company Azersun successfully operates in Russia, its sales network has covered almost all regions of the country. All of this is the result of state economic policy, as well as the efforts by Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry aimed at expanding exports to Russia.”

He said that the creation of trading houses on the initiative of the Azerbaijani authorities, as well as the opening of new business facilities is an indicator of strengthening of cooperation.

“For example, on March 9, a store opened in Moscow under the Made in Azerbaijan brand at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry,” he noted. “In fact, for the first time we opened not a major Trading House, but a store in Russia, given the great popularity of Azerbaijani products there.”

He noted that the opening of such business facilities will become another initiative aimed at expanding bilateral trade and economic cooperation.