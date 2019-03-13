New Air Traffic Control technologies to be implemented at Heydar Aliyev International Airport

By Trend





A meeting in the framework of the World ATM Congress in 2019 in Madrid was held between the Director of “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control (AZANS) Mr. Farhan Guliyev and Vice-President of SITA Stephan Egli - the leading organization in the sphere of communication and information technologies in aviation industry.

A document “Technical Solution for Implementation of Digital Technologies in Azerbaijan ANS System” was signed following the meeting.

Due to air-to-ground data link system of ATC Data Link, AZANS plans to become the first ATC in the region to use such modern digital technologies as D-ATIS, D-VOLMET, DCL and CPDLC in the sphere of communication between pilot and dispatcher and facilitation the transfer of meteorological data, generation of digital transmission of air navigation information for airlines using the Republic of Azerbaijan's airspace.

Also in the framework of World ATM Congress 2019 held in Madrid “Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) in cooperation with EHANG and Abraham Technologies LTD presented a unique project of the flight control system of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the next generation.

The UAV flight control center will be established at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The system will be fully integrated with the existing automated air traffic control system.

“Azeraeronavigation” Air Traffic Control Department (AZANS) under “Azerbaijan Airlines” provides safety of flights in the Republic of Azerbaijan's airspace. During the daily period AZANS supports more than 500 flights, 300 of which are transit flights over Azerbaijan.

SITA provides a wide range of aviation communication services as well as air traffic control technologies. SITA in cooperation with airlines and aircraft manufacturers creates applications and services for innovation in the airline industry.