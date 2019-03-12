AZAL - in close contact with Boeing in connection with crash of Boeing 737 MAX-8

By Trend





The national air carrier of Azerbaijan is in close contact with Boeing Corporation in connection with the investigation of Boeing 737 MAX-8 crash in Ethiopia.

Commenting on journalists’ numerous requests to the airline, the President of Azerbaijan Airlines Jahangir Asgarov said, “Analysis of two Boeing 737 MAX-8 crashes indicated a lot of similarities – both aircraft crashed a few minutes after takeoff. The initial version of the incidents - a possible problem in the software of the airliners”.

Total of 10 Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft will be delivered to Azerbaijan Airlines within three years starting from the end of this year in accordance with the signed agreement between AZAL and Boeing Corporation.

“We are working closely with American experts from Boeing on this issue. In case of detection of any defects in the software of the new aircraft, they will be completely eliminated before their delivery to our country. This issue will be under our constant control” - said Jahangir Asgarov.

Two aircraft of this type crashed on October 29, 2018 and March 10 this year. A number of airlines grounded their Boeing 737 MAX-8 Until the causes of the crashes will be known.