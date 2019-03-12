Azerbaijan presents new tourism products in Berlin

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan Tourism Board presented a new tourism product called “The Seven Beauties of the Silk Road” at the 9th meeting of the Ministers of Great Silk Road countries within the framework of the ITB Berlin exhibition held in Germany.

The concept features seven different routes that accompany tourists throughout the ancient Silk Road route in Azerbaijan, AZERTAC reports citing Azerbaijan Tourism Board. The concept includes Baku - “Oil route”, Shamakhi - “Poetry route”, Aghsu - “Pomegranate route”, Ismayilli - “Craft route”, Ganja - “Market route”, Nakhchivan - “Salt route”. The presentation highlighted the necessity of applying a new approach to traditional routes in line with the travel requirements of the 21st century tourist.

The wine route along the Silk Road has been presented at the eighth meeting of tour operators of the Silk Road countries. The presentation featured the historical roots of Azerbaijan's wine and wine-growing traditions on the site azerbaijanwine.az and brought to the attention of the participants six main stops of route (Baku, Novkhani, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gabala, Goygol). Later, unified tour packages were presented in the above areas, including gastronomy and ethnography of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Tourism Board was also represented at the exhibition Berlin Travel Festival, organized as part of ITB Berlin. The festival, promoting new tourist destinations, also presented new methods of travel.

At the event, which took place on March 6-10, the products of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, samples of handicrafts and winemaking, dried fruits and other national tourism products, including videos shown on electronic information boards were in the center of attention of numerous visitors.

ITB Berlin is an international tourism exhibition, which has been held annually in Berlin since 1966. ITB Berlin is one of the largest travel fairs. The exhibition gathers the largest travel companies in the world, which see the exhibition as the leading forum for establishing commercial links for the global travel business.

The ITB presents all segments of the tourism industry - international tourism federations, national and regional tourist organizations, travel and transport agencies and tour operators, hotels, insurance companies and much more. In turn, visitors to the exhibition also represent the diversity of the business associated with travel and leisure. These are tour operators, clerks of travel agencies, hotel managers, and publishers of special literature on tourism.

ITB Berlin is the mirror of the international tourism industry, the main industry forum covering the whole world. According to many experts, ITB Berlin, like no other tourism exhibition, reflects all the major trends in the development of international tourism. Here are all the directions and all links of the tourism product creation chain.



