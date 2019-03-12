"Friend of SMEs" network expanding in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The structure of the "Friend of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)" will start functioning in Horadiz city of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli district on March 13, a source at the Agency for the Development of SMEs told Trend.

"Friend of the SMEs" network, which is being formed by the Agency in accordance with the strategic motto of the president of Azerbaijan, stating that "The state is the best partner of the entrepreneur", is an important project implemented on the basis of the platform of cooperation of the state with entrepreneurs.

The creation of this network began in September 2018. There are currently 13 “Friends of SMEs” operating in 10 districts and cities of the Lankaran, Guba-Khachmaz, Aran, Ganja-Gazakh, Shaki-Zagatala and Absheron economic regions.