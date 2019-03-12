Customs contributions to Azerbaijan's state budget up

By Trend





The State Customs Committee (SCC) of Azerbaijan transferred 336.03 million manats to the state budget in February 2019, which is 52.9 percent more than in the same period in 2018, Trend reports with reference to the SCC March 12.

In February 2019, revenues from customs duties amounted to 72.16 million manats, or 21.4 percent from the total value of revenues, from VAT – to 248.64 million manats (73.99 percent), from excise duties – to 12.05 million manats (nearly 3.6 percent), from road tax – to 3.18 million manats (nearly 1 percent).

Compared to February 2018, revenues from customs duties increased by 22 percent, from VAT - by 63.9 percent, from excise duties –nearly twice, from road tax – by 22.2 percent.

In January-February 2019, contributions of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee to the state budget amounted to 665.66 million manats.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 12)