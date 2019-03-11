Azerbaijan to produce new model of French cars

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

It is planned to begin production of another model of Peugeot car at the Neftchala Automobile Plant, which is part of the industrial park of the same name.

New cars will have an automatic transmission and their price will be approximately 17,500 manats, Chairman of the board of the enterprise Emin Akhundov said according to the official website of “Azermash”.

The head of the company announced that the start of production of the new model is scheduled for middle of 2019.

"In about three months, we plan to launch production of the Peugeot 207 model. These cars will be equipped with an automatic transmission, and the price will be approximately 17,500 manats," he said.

A feature of the new car will be that it will be on sale under the brand name Peugeot. The fact is that for the Peugeot 406 model currently being produced, the names Peugeot and Hazar are used.

Development of Azerbaijan automotive industry is one the prioritized spheres of development of country as whole. All these measures and stimulation to push local producers to act as Azermash are expressed in pursuing several targets as prevention of outflow of national currency, successful application of import substitution policy which leads to further raise of life standards and reduction of unemployment.

Azerbaijan has taken active steps to establish a car assembly to prevent currency outflows and meet the needs of the population and entrepreneurs in vehicles.

Cars, trailers and semi-trailers were produced in the country worth 106.6 million manats according to the results of 2018, which is 31 times higher compared to 2017, according to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

As many as 969 cars were produced in 2018, which is 32.4 times more than in 2017.

Such a sharp increase in the production of cars in the country was achieved by opening a joint Azerbaijani-Iranian factory Khazar in the Neftchala industrial park on March 29, 2018.

By the way, starting from the current year, Khazar cars are expected to be exported, first of all to the Russian market.

In addition, the Nakhchivan facility opened in 2010 assembles eight models of Lifan passenger cars designed by China’s Lifan Group, which provides all the necessary spare parts for cars to the plant so they may be assembled in Azerbaijan under the direct supervision of Chinese automotive specialists.