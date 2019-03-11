New Azerbaijani shop launched in Moscow

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijani Trade Houses strive to present local Azerbaijani products to larger number of consumers abroad.

The shop “Az?rbaycan nem?tl?ri” (Azerbaijani gifts) began operating in the capital of Russia, Moscow.

The shop was opened with the support of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative in Russia and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) in the territory of "DEPO" grocery store.

The shop contains more than 200 items of goods from 15 manufacturers. DEPO gastromarket was reconstructed in the building of the Mijus tram and trolleybus park, built in 1903 and listed as a cultural heritage. The quarter covers an area of 11,000 square meters. It is also expected that the restaurant of Azerbaijani cuisine will be launched in the newly opened gastronomic quarter.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the store, head of Azerbaijan's Trade Representative Office in Russia Ruslan Aliyev said that the new project can be regarded as the first step towards opening the Azerbaijan Trade House in Moscow.

The Trade Representative Office has begun forming a system of distribution of Azerbaijani products in the Russian market for stimulation of export. The system “Trading House of Azerbaijan” includes 3 components. The first is the exhibition, which will represent the export, tourism and investment potential of Azerbaijan. The second is the creation of a specialized export company. Perhaps this will be based on private partnership as not all Azerbaijani manufacturers can afford to export their goods to Russia. A single company will be created for the delivery of export products to the Russian market. As private companies develop, they can deliver their products to Russia themselves. The third is the conceptual stores under the brand "Az?rbaycan nem?tl?ri ". It is planned to open such stores with the support of the Azerbaijani state through a trade mission.

The shops "Az?rbaycan nem?tl?ri " will carry out activities with the involvement of local entrepreneurs, the Trade House of Azerbaijan will also help in supplying the stores with a wide assortment of Azerbaijani goods. Touching upon the contribution of Azerbaijani trade house, Aliyev named transportation of products from Azerbaijan, assistance in drawing up marketing and pricing policies, promotion of products through such stores, etc.

In the near future, it is planned to open a large store “Az?rbaycan nem?tl?ri” in the food center “Food City”, on the Dorogomilov market and on Leningrad Avenue in Moscow. In addition, it is planned to open a specialized wine shop under the brand "Az?rbaycan nem?tl?ri " in Yekaterinburg in April. Negotiations are underway with entrepreneurs of St. Petersburg.

Launched in 2016, the Made in Azerbaijan brand envisages a large-scale promotion of local non-oil products in foreign markets.

The opening of Trade Houses is one of the important activities carried out within the expansion of the export of Azerbaijani products and promotion of the ‘Made in Azerbaijan’ brand.

At present, Azerbaijani trade houses are operating in Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, Poland and China. It is planned to open up to 10 Trade Houses in 2019.

Promotion of export-oriented local products under the Made in Azerbaijan brand in a wider geographic area also helps to attract foreign investment. The export of non-oil products will stimulate the expansion of the production of these products and will further strengthen the non-oil sector's share in the structure of the GDP.



