Weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange exceeds 283M manats

By Trend

The weekly turnover at the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on March 4-7 amounted to 283.16 million manats, Trend reports referring to the stock exchange.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 268.8 million manats of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 2.7 million notes at a price from 99.4388 manats to 100.9128 manats were placed.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds amounted to $33,08 (56,230 manats), while transactions on the manat bonds amounted to 7.5 million manats.

All transactions on the dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry.

During the last week, transactions on shares worth a total of 3,300 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the BSE.

Repo transactions made up 6.8 million manats.

($1= 1.7 AZN on March 11)



