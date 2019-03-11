Azerbaijan’s Agency for Development of SMEs, AIC ink memo of co-op

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and the Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) OJSC have signed a memorandum of cooperation, Trend reports March 11.

The memorandum was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Agency Orkhan Mammadov and AIC Director General Kamran Nabizade.

The document was signed as part of the conference “Support for SMEs: development of industrial enterprises in the non-oil sector” held under the organization of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of SMEs and the AIC.

In accordance with the memorandum, the parties will cooperate in the implementation of joint projects, encourage youth to engage in entrepreneurship with the aim of supporting SMEs, implement innovative initiatives, etc.



