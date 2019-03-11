Azerbaijan’s Freshair to sign contract for services abroad

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s Freshair company, specializing on designing and installing ventilation and central air conditioning systems, plans to sign a contract with one of the foreign companies in Oman, as stated by the company, Trend reports.

According to the source, the parties are currently in the process of active negotiations.

"We have been negotiating with our foreign partners in Oman since the beginning of the year, and there are positive results in this direction. Just today, we returned from Oman; the negotiations with our new foreign partners were successful, and we discussed the details of the upcoming joint work. We hope that in the coming months, we will consolidate our cooperation with contracts and relevant agreements," the company said.

Freshair will take part in a construction project in Oman.

"In the project proposed to us, our company will provide the installation of a central air conditioning system, ventilation system, and security cameras. Besides this, we are also engaged in the installation of all types of external and internal communication systems, mini PBX, information networks, fan coils, chillers, as well as the installation of various systems on the roofs," as highlighted by the company.