Gold and silver in Azerbaijan up in price

By Trend





The prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan increased on March 11, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 19.46 manats to 2,205.8945 manats per ounce in the country on March 11 compared to the price on March 7.

The price of silver decreased by 0.4005 manats to 26.029 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 17.068 manats to 1,385.7975 manats.

The price of palladium decreased by 27.676 manats to 2,580.549 manats in the country.

Precious metals March 11, 2019 March 7, 2019 Gold XAU 2,205.8945 2,186.438 Silver XAG 26.029 25.6285 Platinum XPT 1,385.7975 1,402.8655 Palladium XPD 2,580.549 2,608.225

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

($1=1.7 AZN on March 11)