Azerbaijan reveals cost of paid services rendered to Baku residents in January

Trend:

The cost of paid services rendered to the population of Baku in January 2019 increased in real terms by 0.9 percent (compared to the same period last year), amounting to 442.9 million manats, Trend reports referring to the State Statistical Committee.

Legal entities provided services to the population in the amount of 268.5 million manats, which is 60.6 percent of the total cost of services.

The turnover in public catering for January of this year increased by 4.2 percent (compared to the same period last year), reaching 65.7 million manats, with 49.6 percent of this turnover accounting for enterprises with the status of a legal entity, and 50.4 percent for businessmen engaged in entrepreneurial activity in this area.

The turnover at enterprises with the status of a legal entity increased by 12.4 percent during the reporting period (compared to January last year), reaching 32.6 million manats.