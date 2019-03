Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 17.23 manats or 0.8 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,192.4836 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 25 2,262.5895 March 4 2,203.6675 February 26 2,259.6655 March 5 2,191.1810 February 27 2,257.5660 March 6 2,188.6480 February 28 2,242.1215 March 7 2,186.4380 March 1 2,232.5505 March 8 - Average weekly 2,250.8986 Average weekly 2,192.4836

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.3365 manats or 1.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.7505 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 18 27.1554 March 4 25.9650 February 19 27.0622 March 5 25.7464 February 20 27.0209 March 6 25.6621 February 21 26.7796 March 7 25.6285 February 22 26.5122 March 8 - Average weekly 26.9061 Average weekly 25.7505

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 63.4695 manats or 4.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,428.3315 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 18 1,444.0820 March 4 1,466.335 February 19 1,459.5350 March 5 1,429.6405 February 20 1,467.0150 March 6 1,414.485 February 21 1,473.5600 March 7 1,402.8655 February 22 1,482.4000 March 8 - Average weekly 1,465.3184 Average weekly 1,428.3315

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 38.08 manats or 1.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,607.3325 manats.