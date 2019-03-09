TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

08 March 2019 [17:55] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

??????????? ???? ?????? ?? ????????? ? ???????

February 25

1.7

March 4

1.7

February 26

1.7

March 5

1.7

February 27

1.7

March 6

1.7

February 28

1.7

March 7

1.7

March 1

1.7

March 8

-

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0104 manats or 0.5 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9252 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

February 25

1.9280

March 4

1.9321

February 26

1.9309

March 5

1.9262

February 27

1.9339

March 6

1.9208

February 28

1.9340

March 7

1.9217

March 1

1.9337

March 8

-

Average weekly

1.9321

Average weekly

1.9252

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02585 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

February 25

0.0260

March 4

0.0259

February 26

0.0260

March 5

0.0259

February 27

0.0259

March 6

0.0258

February 28

0.0258

March 7

0.0258

March 1

0.0258

March 8

-

Average weekly

0.0259

Average weekly

0.02585

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0036 manats or 1.15 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3151 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

February 25

0.3195

March 4

0.3166

February 26

0.3202

March 5

0.3154

February 27

0.3203

March 6

0.3154

February 28

0.3195

March 7

0.313

March 1

0.3183

March 8

-

Average weekly

0.3196

Average weekly

0.3151

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/180048.html

Print version

Views: 170

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also