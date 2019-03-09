Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
February 25
1.7
March 4
1.7
February 26
1.7
March 5
1.7
February 27
1.7
March 6
1.7
February 28
1.7
March 7
1.7
March 1
1.7
March 8
-
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, increased by 0.0104 manats or 0.5 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9252 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
February 25
1.9280
March 4
1.9321
February 26
1.9309
March 5
1.9262
February 27
1.9339
March 6
1.9208
February 28
1.9340
March 7
1.9217
March 1
1.9337
March 8
-
Average weekly
1.9321
Average weekly
1.9252
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, increased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.02585 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
February 25
0.0260
March 4
0.0259
February 26
0.0260
March 5
0.0259
February 27
0.0259
March 6
0.0258
February 28
0.0258
March 7
0.0258
March 1
0.0258
March 8
-
Average weekly
0.0259
Average weekly
0.02585
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, increased by 0.0036 manats or 1.15 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3151 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
February 25
0.3195
March 4
0.3166
February 26
0.3202
March 5
0.3154
February 27
0.3203
March 6
0.3154
February 28
0.3195
March 7
0.313
March 1
0.3183
March 8
-
Average weekly
0.3196
Average weekly
0.3151