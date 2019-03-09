Number of taxpayers up in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The number taxpayers registered in Azerbaijan in January 2019 was 9,346, of which 1,243 were legal entities, 8,103 were individuals, which means an increase of 29.5 percent compared to January 2018, trend reports referring to the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan.

The share of taxpayers from the regions amounted to 54.8 percent. In January 2019, among taxpayers registered online, legal entities and individuals accounted for 69.1 and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The number of business entities in February 2019 amounted to 3,896, which is 51.6 percent higher than last year. Also, the number of registered cash registers and POS terminals increased to 2,493 and 908, respectively. Compared to the same period of the last year, this implies an increase in the number of cash registers and POS terminals by 91.9 and 16.7 percent, respectively.

As of March 1, 2019, the number of registered taxpayers was 988,158.