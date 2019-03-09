Timeframe for implementation of AGRI project revealed

By Trend

Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania Interconnector (AGRI) project is expected to be implemented after 2024-2026, Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation, one of the shareholders of AGRI LNG Project Company, told Trend.

"Currently, the shareholders of AGRI LNG Project Company are discussing the issues related to further development and implementation of AGRI project, supposedly after 2024-2026 years when realization of Azerbaijani Shah Deniz Phase 2 and other fields development projects are completed," said the company.

AGRI project envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to the Black Sea coast of Georgia via gas pipelines. Azerbaijani gas delivered to Georgia's Black Sea coast will be liquefied at a special terminal and following this, it will be delivered in tankers to a terminal at the Romanian port of Constanta.

Further, it will be brought to the gaseous state and sent via Romanian gas infrastructure for meeting the demands of Romania and other European countries.

The project is the first of its kind to be developed in the Black Sea, aiming the transport of natural gas from Caspian region to Europe.

The participants of the AGRI project are SOCAR, Georgia's Oil and Gas Corporation, as well as MVM (Hungary) and Romgaz (Romania). The parties established the SC AGRI LNG Project Company SRL with the purpose of developing the Feasibility Study.