Azerbaijan to create industrial forests

By Trend





Industrial forests will be planted in Azerbaijan, said Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, not all of the country’s forest areas are actually covered with forests.

“There are such places, for example, in the Aran region, where there are forest areas lacking actual forests. Therefore, it is planned to create industrial forests in areas where irrigation is possible. There are fast-growing tree species that can be used for industrial purposes," he said.

The Chief of Staff stressed that 90 percent of trees from forests are not used as fuel.

Karimov added that businessmen can plant trees at special sites for industrial purposes, and thus meet the need for lumber. The creation of industrial forests helps to reduce interference in natural forest areas, as they will not be considered as a source of income.

In conclusion, the Chief of Staff added that it is planned to begin the creation of industrial forests this year.