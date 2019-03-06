Minister talks on Azerbaijan-Bulgaria strategic relations

By Trend





The relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria are strategic, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said.

Karimov made the remarks at the event in Baku dedicated to the Liberation Day of Bulgaria, Trend reports.

"Over 27 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between the countries has been actively developing,” he added. “Azerbaijan attaches great importance to strengthening these relations and sees great potential for expanding cooperation. As a result of the policy of the presidents of the two countries, relations between the countries have greatly expanded."

So far, 55 documents have been signed between the two countries, Karimov added.

Karimov said that the strategic partnership agreement signed in 2015 opens up new opportunities for cooperation.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the implementation of the provisions of this agreement, he added.

“The two countries also cooperate within the intergovernmental commission on cooperation established in 1999.

Then the minister stressed that launching of Baku-Sofia flights by Buta Airways in 2018 made a great contribution to the development of relations in the tourism sector.

Karimov also stressed the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor project in the development of relations in the energy sector.