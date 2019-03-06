SOCAR Energy Ukraine assessed the results of 2018

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

SOCAR Energy Ukraine was committed to improving its customer service standards and introducing technological innovations to facilitate consumer experience, SOCAR Energy Ukraine told Report, answering the question on evaluation of the company's activity in 2018.

According to the information, as a result, in the spring of 2018 the company announced the launch of the first payment solution in Ukraine based on the QR-code technology.

“Since then, it has become possible to pay for fuel and purchases at the filling stations using the SOCAR level mobile application. In the autumn, the company has launched two more innovative applications: the coffee machines with the payment chosen via QR code scan and calculation functions in SOCAR level application via Touch ID and Face IF biometric sensors,” the company noted.

It was also noted that significant success of the company is observed in the direction of wholesale sales.

“SOCAR Ukraine Trade House delivered the first billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2018. Thus, SOCAR became the third commercial player in the domestic gas market,” the company said.

The company added that SOCAR’s filling station network has received the status of the best filling station.

SOCAR is the sole producer of petroleum products in Azerbaijan owning over 370 filling stations in Georgia, Ukraine, Romania and Switzerland.

SOCAR carries out its activity in Ukraine through SOCAR Energy Ukraine since 2009. SOCAR filling station network includes 59 filling stations and two oil tankers located in 11 regions of the country

The main activity of SOCAR Energy Ukraine is to develop a network of petrol stations in Ukraine, organize wholesale of gasoline and oil products.

Since late 2016, the company has also been engaged in trade of natural gas in Ukraine.

Four oil bases belonging to SOCAR Energy Ukraine operate in Kiev, Odessa, Lviv and Kharkov cities. SOCAR Energy Ukraine’s subsidiaries Torgoviy Dom and SOCAR-AVIA organize the sale of light oil products and aviation fuels at Ukrainian airports.

Since its establishment, SOCAR Energy Ukraine has invested $ 286 million mainly spent on the creation of petrol stations, acquisition of oil bases and working capital.

Earlier, the company said that the priorities for SOCAR in 2019 remain the expansion of the complex of services at gas filling stations and increasing the sales of related products, as well as opening up to eight new filling stations, installing modules for the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at all existing filling stations.