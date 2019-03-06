By Trend





The closing ceremony of the “Build Your Own Business” project, implemented in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city with the organizational support of the “Regional Development” Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held, Trend reports referring to the union.

The training on entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, market research and marketing, the formation of business ideas, preparation of a budget plan was organized for the youth representatives who participated in the project in Ganja at the initial stage since February 22-24.

At the same time, participants were informed in connection with improvement of presentation skills and the initial presentation of business plans. Following the training, the participants were divided into teams and formed their own ideas.

Business plans developed on the basis of these teams were evaluated by the jury. Business plans will be submitted to the corresponding structures to support the transformation of the selected ideas into business.

The project has won the eleventh contest of grants from the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation. The main objective of the project is to ensure the involvement of young people living in the districts in entrepreneurship, by supporting the implementation of their ideas and the development of their self-employment.



