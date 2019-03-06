Azerbaijan to present its tourism potential in Germany

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The tourism potential of Azerbaijan will be presented in Berlin, Trend reports referring to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

Between March 6 and 10 March, with the organizational support of the State Tourism Agency and Azerbaijan Tourism Board, the Azerbaijani delegation will take part in the international exhibition "ITB Berlin 2019".

Azerbaijan will be represented at the exhibition by various travel agencies and hotels.

On the first day of the exhibition, a special event will be organized to popularize the culture of Azerbaijan with the participation of representatives of major travel companies in Germany and the infensors.

Note that Azerbaijan has been participating in the exhibition held for the 53rd time since 2003.

In recent years, the development of the tourism industry has received the closest attention of the leadership of Azerbaijan. In the cities of the country, in resort areas, in the mountains and on the Caspian coast, dozens of international-class hotels were built, worldwide networks opened their hotels, water parks and extensive recreation areas were created.

Azerbaijan is among the fastest-growing destinations for tourists. The country enjoys a great potential for the development of tourism. Nature, climate, historical monuments, cuisine, rich culture of the people and other factors lay the foundation for the development of many areas of tourism. There are wide opportunities for Azerbaijan to be recognized as a tourist destination in the world.

Azerbaijan is among the developing countries in the field of tourism, occupying the 39th place among 148 countries in terms of global competitiveness in tourism.

It is noteworthy that in 2018, as many as 2,849,600 tourists from 196 countries arrived in Azerbaijan, showing a 5.7 percent increase compared to 2017.

Looking at the origin countries, Russians make up the largest part of the tourists havin a share of 30.9 percent, while 21.4 percent came from Georgia, 10.2 percent - Turkey, 8.5 percent - Iran, 3.3 percent - the United Arab Emirates, 2.6 percent - Saudi Arabia, 2.4 percent - Iraq, two percent - Ukraine, 1.4 percent - Israel, 17.2 percent - citizens of other countries, 0.1 percent - stateless persons.

The main types of tourism as beach, rural tourism, ethno-tourism, excursion, ecological, medical, hunting have been actively developing in Azerbaijan.

Currently, Azerbaijan is developing medical and winter types of tourism, but it is necessary to focus on the development of beach and rural - the latter is very popular among Europeans.

The action plan for the development of beach tourism in 2017-2020, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, suggests a radical reform of the beach industry.








