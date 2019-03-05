Azerbaijan changes rules of customs examination

By Trend





The “Rules of Customs Examination” have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision, the customs expert may refuse to give an expert conclusion if the questions posed go beyond the knowledge of their expertise, or the submitted materials/documents are unsuitable/not enough to give a conclusion.

It was previously possible to refuse to conduct a customs examination if it was impossible to make a conclusion based on the submitted materials and documents.

The decision was signed by Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov.