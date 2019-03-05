Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance will answer citizens' questions online

By Trend





The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is working on creating a special section on their website to answer questions from citizens in connection with President Ilham Aliyev’s decree on additional measures for addressing issues of problem loans of natural persons in Azerbaijan.

This was told to reporters by Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov at the 5th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister noted that citizens may have questions arising from this decree.

According to him, this service will begin to function in the near future, and a hotline will also be opened.

On February 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on additional measures for addressing issues of problem loans of natural persons in Azerbaijan.

The decree provides for the payment of compensation to citizens whose credit burden increased as a result of the devaluation of the manat in February and December 2015. The decree also creates opportunities for restructuring on concessional terms of both the US dollar and manat loans with a delay of more than 360 days.