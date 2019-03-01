Azerbaijan develops local development plan for economic regions

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan is developing a local development plan for economic regions, as well as at the municipal level, Trend reports.

Project "Support for local and regional development in the Ganja-Gazakh economic region" led by the Ministry of Economy is implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation on behalf of the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany.

The project has already developed development plans for three regions such as Gadabay, Dashkesan and Tovuz.

The first stage of preparing a development plan for the city of Ganja and Gazakh and Goygol regions has also been completed. Next, the development plan for other administrative regions of the Ganja-Gazakh economic region will be completed.

It should be noted that the local development plans of municipalities are developed on the basis of a methodology based on local legislation, international experience.

Work on development plans is divided into two main stages. At the first stage, socio-economic diagnostics of cities and regions is conducted, at the second stage, a development plan is developed on the basis of the results obtained. In order to conduct a socio-economic study of each city and district, a special research group is being formed.

Methods of diagnostic analysis used in the development of a plan for the development of cities and regions are applied on the basis of a methodology approved by the Ministry of Economy. In addition, all the steps that will be taken by the stages of the development plan are calculated, the final document reflects the quality of work and the results obtained with the disclosure of specific real budgets for the expenditures to be implemented. This will help the government to evaluate the proposals received for each district, from local governments, and select priorities.

Regional Coordinator of the German Society for International Cooperation Fariz Garayev said that at the first stage, research was conducted on the city of Ganja.

“Here, with the participation of relevant structures of the district’s executive authority, other enterprises and organizations located and operating in the city, socio-economic and environmental issues related to the city were discussed. At the end of this stage, a socio-economic diagnostic report is being developed on the basis of data obtained from various sources and participants of the seminar,” Garayev added.

The regional coordinator said that as a result, two documents were prepared: a socio-economic diagnostic report and a city development plan.

“Both documents are consistent with the Ministry of Economy and the relevant executive authorities,” Garayev stated.

Fariz Garayev also emphasized that after the Ministry of Economy approves the pilot plans, development plans will be worked out for all administrative cities and districts of the Ganja-Gazakh economic region, and the issues reflected in them will be included in the “State Program on the Social and Economic Development of Regions for 2019-2023 years."