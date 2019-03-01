Gold and silver in Azerbaijan drop in price

By Trend





The prices for gold and silver decreased in Azerbaijan on March 1, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 9.571 manats to 2,232.5505 manats per ounce in the country on March 1 compared to the price on Feb. 28.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2674 manats to 26.5122 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 8.84 manats to 1,482.4 manats in the country.

The price of palladium increased by 28.322 manats to 2,631.4215 manats.

Precious metals March 1, 2019 Feb. 28, 2019 Gold XAU 2,232.5505 2,242.1215 Silver XAG 26.5122 26.7796 Platinum XPT 1,482.4 1,473.56 Palladium XPD 2,631.4215 2,603.0995

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on March 1)