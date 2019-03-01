Agency for Development of SMEs in Azerbaijan expanding “state-entrepreneur” dialogue

By Trend





The main purpose of holding the next online training in support of SMEs is to expand the state-entrepreneur dialogue platform, First Deputy Chairman of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan Natig Hasanov told reporters in Baku Feb. 28.

He said that at the expense of conducting online trainings, in particular, another event entitled “Customs procedures and operations: discounts and simplifications”, a significant number of entrepreneurs took the opportunity to get answers to their questions directly from experts, customs officials and representatives of the Agency.

“In recent years, the state has carried out serious reforms aimed at supporting SMEs, and in general, the development of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan,” he noted. “These reforms continue today as well, therefore it is very important to inform business entities about the measures taken, which are aimed at support of the business environment in Azerbaijan. This is the second event that we conduct online, the first one was devoted to the reforms in the field of taxes. At today’s event, entrepreneurs got extensive information related to customs procedures and changes in this sphere.”

He said that the changes in the sphere of taxes, as well as those related to customs procedures, create a serious base aimed at supporting any business entity.

“As the Agency for the Development of SMEs of Azerbaijan, we aim at strengthening this base, and also form platforms for strengthening the dialogue between the state and the private sector,” he added.

Hasanov noted that presently, coordination of the activities of the public and private sectors is one of the main activities of the Agency.