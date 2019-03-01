Over 300 Azerbaijani entrepreneurs join online training in Baku

By Trend





More than 300 entrepreneurs from Baku and Azerbaijani districts took part in an online training titled “Benefits and Simplification Applied in Customs Procedures and Operations”, Trend reports on Feb. 28.

The training was organized through the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

The employees of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee and representatives of Azexport.az website also took part in the online training.

During the event, entrepreneurs were informed about import/export operations, customs procedures and innovations, and also received answers to their questions.

The online training was also broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises.