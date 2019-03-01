Friend of SMEs to appear in Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli

By Trend





The Friend of SMEs mechanism in Azerbaijan will be expanded this year.

It is planned to open the Friend of SMEs offices in Jojug Marjanli (in Jabrayil District), Sheki and Jalilabad, said Natig Hasanov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports.

“The Friend of SMEs network is an important mechanism for the Agency for supporting the micro, small and medium-sized businesses, so we aim to have the system cover all districts and cities of Azerbaijan,” he said.

According to him, the Friend of SMEs mechanism is aimed at supporting and developing new SMEs, as well as protecting the rights of entrepreneurs.

The creation of the Friend of SMEs network began in September 2018. There are currently 13 Friend of SMEs offices in 10 districts and cities of the Lankaran, Guba-Khachmaz, Aran, Ganja-Gazakh, Shaki-Zagatala and Absheron economic regions.