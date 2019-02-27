Azerbaijani hazelnut processing plant to increase exports to Europe

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Zagatala Hazelnut Processing Plant intends to increase exports to the European market, and in particular to Germany, the Director of the company Ramazan Garajaev told Trend.

Currently, there is a demand in Germany for the hazelnut products of the plant.

"Our company is engaged in the processing of hazelnuts, which is intended mainly for export to foreign markets. Currently, export volumes are stable, but we plan to increase them by the end of this year. Our capabilities allow us to export 1,500 tons of finished products annually, but we will increase these volumes, as there is a steady demand abroad," Garajaev said.

The plant's products have a certificate of conformity issued by the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents of Azerbaijan.

The company has a confirmation code, AZE 6231 120, for exporting products to the European Union.

The company uses modern equipment made in Turkish.