Work underway to improve Azerbaijan’s indicators in int’l labor market rankings

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s position in the main international rankings on labor market, as well as in other areas, is gradually being strengthened, said Matin Karimli, Azerbaijani deputy minister of labor and social protection of the population, Trend reports.

Karimli made the remarks at a meeting of the working group of the commission on the business environment and international ratings in the field of the labor market.

Proposals are being prepared regarding the necessary measures to further improve the indicators of Azerbaijan’s labor market, Karimli, who is also the head of the working group, noted.

The meeting was attended by members of the working group from the ministries of justice, economy and the State Committee on Statistics, as well as a representative of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications.

The deputy minister noted that the work is underway in Azerbaijan to amend the Labor Code related to the maximum term of the labor contract and overtime work.

Also, the preparation of the Action Plan of the working group for 2019 is underway, he noted. The Plan will reflect the existing indicators of the Global Competitiveness Report, the Index of Economic Freedom and the Global Innovation Index, he said.

Head of the Department of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications Nijat Hajizade spoke at the event about the methodology of the Global Competitiveness Report, Doing Business and other key reports.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the activities of the working group for the past period and the planned activities, as well as the preparation of the Action Plan for 2019.