Azerbaijan to discuss expansion of co-op in various fields with China

By Trend





A delegation consisting of officials and businessmen headed by the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan and co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade-Economic Cooperation Commission Shahin Mustafayev will be on an official visit to China from February 25 to March 1, the Ministry reports.

The 7th meeting of the Azerbaijan-China Intergovernmental Trade-Economic Cooperation Commission will be held as part of the visit, and issues of expanding cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, energy, ICT, agriculture, tourism, transport and trucking, technical assistance, youth and sports, culture, humanitarian sphere, food security, etc. will be discussed.

The Azerbaijani delegation will also meet with officials and heads of leading companies during the visit to China.