"Friends of SMEs" will start working in other regions of Azerbaijan this year (PHOTO)

By Trend





This year, the "Friends of Small and Medium Business" will also commence its activities in other regions of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Mammadov, executive director of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs), said.

He made the remarks during an event at the Heydar Aliyev Center in the city of Khirdalan located in Absheron District, held on February 22, 2019 with the organizational support of the Agency and the participation of relevant government agencies and entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

The event was held for the launch of the “Friend of SMEs” in Absheron District - an important mechanism of the Agency for supporting micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

Mammadov spoke about the activities of the structure and the "Friend of SMEs" mechanism. It was stressed that the "Friend of the SMEs" network, which is currently being formed by the Agency in accordance with the strategic motto of the president of Azerbaijan, stating that "The state is the best partner of the entrepreneur", is an important project implemented on the basis of the platform of cooperation of the state with the entrepreneur.

The creation of this network began in September 2018. There are currently 13 “Friends of SMEs” operating in 10 districts and cities of the Lankaran, Guba-Khachmaz, Aran, Ganja-Gazakh, Shaki-Zagatala and Absheron economic regions.

"Friend of SMEs" is a mechanism for supporting SMEs at all stages of identifying and implementing initiatives, potential capabilities of micro-, small- and medium-sized businesses, creating and developing new SMEs, as well as protecting the rights of entrepreneurs.

Given the large economic potential of the Absheron District and its proximity to such large industrial centers as Baku and Sumgayit, the Agency will support the formation of new SMEs through the "Friend of the SMEs". The structure will provide services to entrepreneurs operating not only in the Absheron District, but also in the surrounding areas and cities.