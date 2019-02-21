Bulgarian energy minister: Southern Gas Corridor to strengthen energy security of whole EU

By Trend





Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will strengthen the energy security of the whole European Union, Trend reports citing Bulgaria’s Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

She made the remarks during the 5th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in Baku Feb.20, reads a message from Bulgarian energy ministry.

“Bulgaria has the extraordinary advantage that the Southern Gas Corridor passes through the Southeast European region. It strengthens the energy security not only of our country but also of the whole European Union,” she said.

The minister noted that the construction of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), a key element of the Southern Gas Corridor, and the joint initiative of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary for the construction of the Vertical Gas Corridor is of great geostrategic significance for the diversification of gas supply.

Petkova informed the meeting participants that Bulgaria plans to start the construction work in the middle of this year and to complete the work in 2020 with the launch of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). .

“Bulgaria is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor and will continue to work on gas projects that provide real diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes,” Petkova said.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have been recently connected on the Turkish-Greek border.