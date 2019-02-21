Azerbaijan, UK to ensure border security in cargo transportation

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee (SCC) and the UK State Secretariat for the Home Department, on behalf of the UK customs service, have signed a joint declaration, Trend reports with reference to the SCC.

The declaration envisages development of cooperation in strengthening the potential of the customs service, sharing best practices in risk management, as well as ensuring security of goods, vehicles and persons crossing the border.

The declaration also envisages development of cooperation in creating international opportunities for analyzing information on cargos and persons crossing borders by simplifying customs and border procedures, collecting Advance Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR), as well as preventing transportation of goods and persons who are likely to harm the national interests of the two countries.

The declaration was signed by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee, Customs Lieutenant General Safar Mehdiyev and UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson.

Mehdiyev noted that the meeting, held as part of the Hunter project, will strengthen cooperation between the customs authorities of the two countries, and also stressed that the Hunter project will raise bilateral cooperation to a higher level.

Baroness Emma Nicholson noted that the two countries successfully cooperate in many areas. She spoke about the customs reforms in Azerbaijan and the steps taken to diversify the economy, noting that the country uses advanced modern experience.

She said that thanks to the application of modern innovative technologies, the customs of Azerbaijan is already ahead of a number of European customs services.

The meeting was attended by UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts and the staff of the UK customs service.

A joint declaration was signed as part of the Hunter project funded by the UK Visas and Immigration.