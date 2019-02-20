Ilham Aliyev’s decree to revive construction market in Azerbaijan - expert

By Trend





The decree by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on simplifying the issuance of permits for the operation of a number of multi-apartment buildings will help revive the construction market, Nusret Ibrahimov, real estate expert, director general of the consulting company MBA Group, told Trend.

He said that earlier, investors and construction companies couldn’t commission construction projects for a long time.

“By this document, the president showed that he took control of this sphere as well,” Ibrahimov said. “From now on, the organizations and structures that prevented the commissioning of these facilities will no longer be able to do this.”

The expert added that now the structures and organizations won’t be able to demand payment for the commissioning of construction sites.

Speaking about the benefits that this decree will bring to residents of multi-apartment buildings, Ibrahimov said that earlier, in order to sell an apartment, it was necessary to contact the housing and construction cooperative, and they could also demand payment.

“After signing this document, there will be no such offenses, there will be only state fees,” he noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Feb. 19 signed a decree on the simplification of issuing permits for the operation of a number of multi-apartment buildings.