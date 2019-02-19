Gold, platinum, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices for precious metals, except for silver, increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 19, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 0.085 manats to 2,250.375 manats per ounce in the country on Feb. 19compared to the price on Feb. 18.

The price of silver decreased by 0.074 manats to 26.8144 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 3.723 manats to 1,374.008 manats.

The price of palladium increased by 39.729 manats to 2,502.91 manats in the country.

Precious metals Feb. 19, 2019 Feb. 18, 2019 Gold XAU 2,250.3750 2,250.2900 Silver XAG 26.8144 26.8884 Platinum XPT 1,374.008 1,370.2850 Palladium XPD 2,502.91 2,463.1810