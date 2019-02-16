Uzbek officials to visit Baku

By Trend

A delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Construction is set to visit Azerbaijan on February 18-23, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture.

The delegation will consist of officials from the Ministry of Construction of Uzbekistan, along with a number of other government agencies and companies.

The Uzbek delegation is scheduled to meet with heads of several government agencies and experts, as well as representatives of the private sector in order to get closely familiarized with public policy and legislation on urban planning and identifying opportunities for future cooperation.