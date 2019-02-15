Thousands of people may launch small business in Azerbaijan till late 2019

By Trend





As part of the self-employment program, 5,800 people received materials and goods necessary for the creation of economic entities in 2019, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Sahil Babayev, told Trend on Feb. 14.

"In 2018, 7,000 people were involved in the program, while by the end of this year 8,000 people are planned to be attracted," he said.

"The self-employment program has a positive effect, which is testified by the analysis of the situation on the labour market, based on the results of the three-month operation of the mechanism," Babayev said.

Speaking about the complaints that are received in connection with the self-employment program, the minister said that 99 percent of the recipients are pleased with the materials they receive.

"About one percent accounts for complaints of the program participants," he said. "Their wishes were taken into account. We changed the materials with which they were displeased. Their problems were solved."

"In general, the effectiveness of the program may be assessed in about a year or two years," Babayev said.

"The program is designed for a two-year period, during which we will have to hold monitoring and determine the percentage of families who received the materials and were able not only to support but also expand the business," the minister added. "The ultimate goal of the program is to create 6,000-7,000 micro-enterprises."

"The matter does not rest in the creation of medium-sized business," the minister added. "Nevertheless, in case of a competent approach of implementing this mechanism, this will definitely have an impact on the development of the overall business sphere in Azerbaijan."

The self-employment program has been implemented in the country since 2016. As part of these measures, the Ministry of Labour provides low-income families with various assets (goods, materials, livestock) for them to be able to launch their small business.

In 2018, 7,000 citizens were attracted to participate in the program. Some 42 million manats is envisaged for financing the self-employment program in 2019 (35 million manats in 2018).

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on Feb. 14)








