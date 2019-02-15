Klitschko: Ukraine-Azerbaijan co-op should be more efficient, mutually beneficial

By Trend





Many Azerbaijani companies are ready to work in various fields in Kiev, Azer Khudiyev, Azerbaijani ambassador to Ukraine, said at a meeting with Vitali Klitschko, head of Kiev City State Administration, Trend reports referring to the embassy.

Eliminating difficulties faced by some Azerbaijani companies in Kiev and providing them with appropriate support were discussed during the meeting.

The importance of holding a separate meeting with the Mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko for the participation of Azerbaijani companies in important infrastructure projects in the Ukrainian capital was also stressed.

Klitschko noted that Ukraine is ready to adopt the most advanced experience in road repairs and building modern infrastructure, adding that Azerbaijani companies are already working in Kiev in road construction. This cooperation, according to him, should be brought to a more efficient and mutually beneficial level.

The mayor stressed the importance of strengthening joint cooperation to increase financial investments in the Kiev projects.

Another topic discussed during the meeting was the work to be carried out in connection with the construction of a monument for the Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi in the Ukrainian capital.