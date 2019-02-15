Azerbaijan creates e-agriculture system

By Trend





The e-agriculture system will allow providing the Azerbaijani farmers with necessary information, as well as rendering consulting services to them, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said.

Gadimova made the remarks at the presentation of the e-agriculture information system in Baku, Trend reports on Feb. 14.

"The farmers' work will be simplified thanks to this system," she said. "There will be no need to submit documents somewhere. It is enough for the farmers to indicate the data electronically."

Gadimova also stressed that the main principle of the Ministry of Agriculture for this year is to be closer to the farmers.

The e-agriculture system is a unified system of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, the main principles of which are to be closer to farmers, transparent and effective management and the introduction of innovations.

This system includes all business processes that cover the entire process from the initial stage to the final stage.

The e-agriculture system enables to customize control mechanisms to ensure the development of agriculture, as well as monitor processes in real time.