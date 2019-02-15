Southern Gas Corridor can transport gas from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, says SOCAR

By Trend





The Southern Gas Corridor, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, can also transport gas from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, Elshad Nasirov, vice president for marketing and investment at Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, told Italian journalists, Trend reports citing aboutenergy.com.

“If the countries of the European Union need more, we can also transport gas from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan,” he said.

Nasirov noted that gas supplies from the Azerbaijan Shah Deniz 2 field will be roughly distributed as follows: 6 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey; half a billion to Albania (or more depending on requirements); one billion to Greece; another to Bulgaria via the IGB interconnector; up to 18 billion cubic meters for Italy “if needed”.

In light of the supply obligations, as noted by Nasirov, there are no alternatives: “Everything has to start by the last quarter of 2020”.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority projects for the EU and envisages the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor was held in Baku on May 29, 2018, while opening ceremony of TANAP was held on June 12, 2018 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) and Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) have been recently connected on the Turkish-Greek border.