Baku transport company providing free WiFi in its buses

By Trend





Baku-based transport company Xaliq Faiqoglu has launched a free WiFi service in buses on the route No. 18, the company told Trend Feb. 12.

Safcell is the equipment supplier. The equipment has been tested in the last two months.

In order to connect to an access point, users will need to pass authorization by entering their first name, last name, contact number and email address. Re-authorization of user devices registered in the network isn’t required.

“Free WiFi access points are installed only in buses on the route No. 18,” the company said. “The network will be gradually expanded to include other bus routes where the BakiKart system is applied.”